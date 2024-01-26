Freedom Holding (FRHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.79, changing hands as high as $86.70 per share. Freedom Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRHC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.06 per share, with $102.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.90.

