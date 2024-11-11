Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Robust Financial Performance

Freedom Holding Corp ( (FRHC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Freedom Holding Corp presented to its investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., a financial services company in the securities brokerage and banking sector, offers a range of services includinginvestment research banking, and insurance, with a strong presence in Kazakhstan and expanding operations across the United States and Europe. In their latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Freedom Holding Corp. showcased a solid financial performance with total assets reaching $8.8 billion, up from $8.3 billion in the previous quarter. The company reported a net income of $114.7 million, a slight decrease from $115.8 million in the prior year, reflecting strong revenue streams from fee and commission income, interest income, and insurance underwriting. Key financial highlights include a 33% increase in total revenue to $580.9 million, driven by significant growth in insurance underwriting income and a notable net gain on trading securities. Despite a rise in expenses, mainly due to increased fee and commission expenses, the company maintained a robust income before tax of $128.5 million. Looking ahead, Freedom Holding Corp. appears well-positioned to capitalize on its diverse portfolio and strategic investments, maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook as it navigates the evolving financial landscape.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.