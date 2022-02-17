Freedom Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FRHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.91, changing hands as low as $62.26 per share. Freedom Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRHC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.03 per share, with $72.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.26.

