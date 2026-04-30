Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (FDMF.PK) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.16 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $2.01 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.7% to $13.75 million from $15.57 million last year.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.16 Mln. vs. $2.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $13.75 Mln vs. $15.57 Mln last year.

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