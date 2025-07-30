Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (FDMF.PK) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.80 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $2.04 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $8.19 million from $7.41 million last year.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.80 Mln. vs. $2.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $8.19 Mln vs. $7.41 Mln last year.

