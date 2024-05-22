Freedom Care Offers Shareholders Cost-Free Sale Facility

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited introduces a cost-free sale facility for shareholders with less than A$500 in shares, allowing for brokerage-free sales or donations to charity. The initiative, aimed at reducing administrative expenses for the company, will potentially affect 1,899 eligible shareholders. Shareholders who take no action by the July 11, 2024 deadline will have their shares automatically sold.

