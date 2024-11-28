News & Insights

Freedom Care Group Holds Successful AGM with Key Approvals

November 28, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of a director, and approval of an Option Share Trust Plan and additional placement facility. These outcomes reflect positively on the company’s governance and strategic direction.

