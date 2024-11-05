Freedom Care Group Faces NDIS Regulatory Challenges

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.
Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Freedom Care Group Pty Ltd, is facing potential revocation and a banning order from the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission after receiving notices of alleged misconduct. These preliminary findings have led to a suspension of payments, affecting a significant portion of the company’s revenue. The company is preparing a robust defense to address these concerns and is committed to resolving the issue.
