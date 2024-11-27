Freedom Care Group Announces Director Resignation

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Keith Glennan as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions since its initial listing on the ASX. Freedom Care Group continues to expand its NDIS services across Australia.

