Freedom Care Group Announces Director Resignation

November 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (AU:FCG) has released an update.

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Keith Glennan as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions since its initial listing on the ASX. Freedom Care Group continues to expand its NDIS services across Australia.

