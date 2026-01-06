Freedom Capital Markets Upgrades XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt (XPEV)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:XPEV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $27.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.41% from its latest reported closing price of $20.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 115,399MM, an increase of 63.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.74%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 149,802K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alibaba Group Holding holds 33,537K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TMT General Partner holds 25,419K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 13,886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,423K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 21.88% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 10,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares , representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 46.68% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 9,075K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,885K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 17.77% over the last quarter.

