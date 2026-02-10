Freedom Capital Markets Upgrades Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.06% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stellantis N.V. is $11.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.14 to a high of $16.08. The average price target represents an increase of 60.06% from its latest reported closing price of $7.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stellantis N.V. is 195,771MM, an increase of 33.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellantis N.V.. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLA is 0.38%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.47% to 1,040,558K shares. The put/call ratio of STLA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 192,704K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 82,282K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,680K shares , representing a decrease of 34.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 27.70% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 71,694K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,133K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 29.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 49,885K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 39,424K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.