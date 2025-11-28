Freedom Capital Markets Upgrades NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NIO)

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NIO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $6.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.62% from its latest reported closing price of $5.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 189,968MM, an increase of 161.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.15%, an increase of 96.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 85.54% to 318,794K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 35,000K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 28,778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,148K shares , representing a decrease of 143.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 19,233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 97.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 6,529.47% over the last quarter.

WT Asset Management holds 18,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 18,606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing an increase of 89.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 1,916.55% over the last quarter.

