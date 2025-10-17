Freedom Capital Markets Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.32% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $748.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $614.08 to a high of $897.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.32% from its latest reported closing price of $750.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is 53,946MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.56%, an increase of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.22% to 255,046K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,395K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 15.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,296K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,294K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,028K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,833K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,668K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,735K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,540K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 23.09% over the last quarter.

