Freedom Capital Markets Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.48% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $482.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $238.36 to a high of $609.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.48% from its latest reported closing price of $314.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 3,524MM, a decrease of 5.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 107 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.36%, an increase of 21.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 151,869K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,302K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,780K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,223K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,720K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 89.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,198K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 10.40% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,927K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

