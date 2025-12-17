Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Wingstop (WING) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.05% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $335.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $269.67 to a high of $433.12. The average price target represents an increase of 36.05% from its latest reported closing price of $246.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 547MM, a decrease of 19.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.32%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 43,134K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,053K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 32.71% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,491K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

American Century Companies holds 1,429K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 35.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,103K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 951K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 74.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 189.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.