Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Viant Technology (DSP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Viant Technology (NasdaqGS:DSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology is $17.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.66 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 70.81% from its latest reported closing price of $10.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology is 296MM, a decrease of 8.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 34.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.08%, an increase of 113.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 10,928K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,157K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 912K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 41.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 144.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 494K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%.

Potomac Capital Management holds 441K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 46.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 430K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 47.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 162.89% over the last quarter.

