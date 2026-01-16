Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of VAALCO Energy (EGY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.67% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 92.67% from its latest reported closing price of $4.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.05%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 73,138K shares. The put/call ratio of EGY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,741K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 11.75% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,724K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,353K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 3,338K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 18.37% over the last quarter.

