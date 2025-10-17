Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (SION) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SION) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sionna Therapeutics is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from its latest reported closing price of $32.72 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sionna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 91.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SION is 0.39%, an increase of 22.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 47,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,445K shares representing 23.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 6,745K shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SION by 352.35% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,705K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,694K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,195K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SION by 63.33% over the last quarter.

