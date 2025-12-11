Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $96.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $126.26. The average price target represents an increase of 39.75% from its latest reported closing price of $68.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 4,690MM, an increase of 20.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.38%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 105,803K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,157K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,626K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares , representing a decrease of 18.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 35.49% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 5,072K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,455K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing an increase of 55.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 68.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,345K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.