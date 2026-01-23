Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Real Brokerage (REAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Real Brokerage (NasdaqCM:REAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.02% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Real Brokerage is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 76.02% from its latest reported closing price of $3.67 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Real Brokerage. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REAX is 0.42%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 99,785K shares. The put/call ratio of REAX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magma Venture Partners General Partner holds 23,681K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Insight Holdings Group holds 7,623K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,402K shares , representing a decrease of 298.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 65.69% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 5,769K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing an increase of 65.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 132.38% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,407K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing an increase of 87.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 537.45% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 3,166K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares , representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REAX by 67.69% over the last quarter.

