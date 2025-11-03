Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Playtika Holding (PLTK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Playtika Holding (NasdaqGS:PLTK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Playtika Holding is $6.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 73.78% from its latest reported closing price of $3.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Playtika Holding is 2,910MM, an increase of 8.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtika Holding. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTK is 0.04%, an increase of 43.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 78,164K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,534K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,331K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing an increase of 39.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,709K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,293K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 3,085K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTK by 13.85% over the last quarter.

