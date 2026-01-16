Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of PHINIA (PHIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for PHINIA is $74.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of $69.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PHINIA is 3,700MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHINIA. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIN is 0.15%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 48,708K shares. The put/call ratio of PHIN is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,371K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,680K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares , representing a decrease of 36.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 32.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,642K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,365K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 38.67% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

