Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Paramount Skydance (PSKY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $14.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $13.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 47,089K shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 15,636K shares.

Invesco holds 15,251K shares.

Barclays holds 13,647K shares.

UBS Group holds 13,288K shares.

