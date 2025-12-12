Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Motorcar Parts of America (NasdaqGS:MPAA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Motorcar Parts of America is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.20% from its latest reported closing price of $13.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Motorcar Parts of America is 744MM, a decrease of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorcar Parts of America. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 16.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPAA is 0.12%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 17,600K shares. The put/call ratio of MPAA is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 2,234K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 25.95% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 2,019K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 790K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 669K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares , representing a decrease of 34.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPAA by 0.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 589K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

