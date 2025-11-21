Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Minerals Technologies (MTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.63% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Minerals Technologies is $85.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 50.63% from its latest reported closing price of $56.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Minerals Technologies is 2,329MM, an increase of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerals Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.13%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 40,895K shares. The put/call ratio of MTX is 5.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,897K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,730K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 56.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,324K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 8.92% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,317K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,035K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 21.88% over the last quarter.

