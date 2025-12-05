Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Middlesex Water (MSEX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Middlesex Water (NasdaqGS:MSEX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.52% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Middlesex Water is $60.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.52% from its latest reported closing price of $51.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Middlesex Water is 217MM, an increase of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlesex Water. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSEX is 0.08%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 17,674K shares. The put/call ratio of MSEX is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,633K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 4.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,067K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,011K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 656K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 572K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 23.23% over the last quarter.

