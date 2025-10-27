Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.64% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lightspeed Commerce is $11.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.44 to a high of $15.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.64% from its latest reported closing price of $12.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lightspeed Commerce is 1,376MM, an increase of 23.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightspeed Commerce. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 11.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSPD is 0.19%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.64% to 83,691K shares. The put/call ratio of LSPD is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 24,286K shares representing 17.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,286K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 36.24% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 15,740K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,575K shares , representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 39.91% over the last quarter.

Wishbone Management holds 4,337K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares , representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,571K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,469K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSPD by 50.68% over the last quarter.

