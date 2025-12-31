Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of International Bancshares (IBOC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 31, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of International Bancshares (NasdaqGS:IBOC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Bancshares. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBOC is 0.18%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 51,389K shares. The put/call ratio of IBOC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,090K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,232K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,801K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 4.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,741K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 0.70% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,529K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBOC by 4.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.