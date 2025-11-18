Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Innospec (IOSP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Innospec (NasdaqGS:IOSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innospec is $109.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.81% from its latest reported closing price of $72.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innospec is 2,153MM, an increase of 20.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innospec. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOSP is 0.14%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 32,825K shares. The put/call ratio of IOSP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,392K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 27.08% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,617K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 3.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,487K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 836K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 44.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 804K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 19.24% over the last quarter.

