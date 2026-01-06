Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Gencor Industries (GENC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Gencor Industries (NYSEAM:GENC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.28% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gencor Industries is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.28% from its latest reported closing price of $13.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gencor Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENC is 0.08%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 9,798K shares. The put/call ratio of GENC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,159K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 917K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing a decrease of 27.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 20.58% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 901K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 354K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.