Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Evolution Petroleum (EPM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAM:EPM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.85% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolution Petroleum is $5.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 45.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evolution Petroleum is 166MM, an increase of 94.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Petroleum. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPM is 0.06%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 24,361K shares. The put/call ratio of EPM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,782K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 6.75% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,294K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,060K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 0.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 978K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 944K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPM by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.