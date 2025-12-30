Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Ero Copper (ERO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 30, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ero Copper is $27.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.64 to a high of $34.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of $28.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ero Copper is 763MM, an increase of 29.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.36%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 73,654K shares. The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,084K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 7.51% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,704K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670K shares , representing an increase of 45.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 101.57% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 6,509K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares , representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 13.48% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,554K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 83.80% over the last quarter.

