Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Element Solutions (ESI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Element Solutions is $38.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.23 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from its latest reported closing price of $33.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Element Solutions is 2,660MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an decrease of 384 owner(s) or 48.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.11%, an increase of 59.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.41% to 238,390K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 9,374K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,130K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%.

Invesco holds 7,069K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 82.69% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,089K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares , representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 41.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,902K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,827K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers holds 4,838K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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