Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of DraftKings (DKNG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of DraftKings (NasdaqGS:DKNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.14% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for DraftKings is $35.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.14% from its latest reported closing price of $25.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings is 4,809MM, a decrease of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings. This is an decrease of 456 owner(s) or 38.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.29%, an increase of 39.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.56% to 436,706K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 27,666K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,314K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 74.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,712K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,626K shares , representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 22,852K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,474K shares , representing an increase of 27.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 21,321K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 18,594K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.