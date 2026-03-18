Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Doximity (DOCS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.63% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $44.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 77.63% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Doximity is 777MM, an increase of 21.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an decrease of 403 owner(s) or 39.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.14%, an increase of 38.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.83% to 124,776K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,655K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 36.67% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,457K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,829K shares , representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,067K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,789K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 42.28% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,711K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 74.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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