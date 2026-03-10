Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Danaos (DAC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Danaos is $99.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $112.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Danaos is 764MM, a decrease of 26.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaos. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAC is 0.13%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.07% to 3,820K shares. The put/call ratio of DAC is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 514K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 24.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 29.96% over the last quarter.

ION Fund Management holds 420K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

RBF Capital holds 418K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 394K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares , representing a decrease of 65.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAC by 25.37% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 250K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.