Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Critical Metals (CRML) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Critical Metals (NasdaqGM:CRML) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.68% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Critical Metals is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 102.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Critical Metals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Critical Metals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 19.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRML is 0.02%, an increase of 32.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.35% to 19,011K shares. The put/call ratio of CRML is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,909K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2,196K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 85.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 721.07% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 713K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 27.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 153.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 635K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Bridgewater Associates holds 610K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

