Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Compass Minerals International (CMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of $18.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is 1,351MM, an increase of 8.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.24%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 44,296K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 7,035K shares representing 16.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 5,105K shares representing 12.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 13.10% over the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 3,196K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 57.34% over the last quarter.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners holds 1,670K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 23.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 97.35% over the last quarter.

