Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Cheesecake Factory (NasdaqGS:CAKE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is $60.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.90% from its latest reported closing price of $49.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,909MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is 0.21%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 72,631K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,714K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,573K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,401K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 50.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 64.00% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,265K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,175K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares , representing a decrease of 46.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 91.86% over the last quarter.

