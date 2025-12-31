Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Butterfly Network, Inc. - Equity Warrant (BFLY.WS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 31, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Butterfly Network, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BFLY.WS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.40% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Butterfly Network, Inc. - Equity Warrant is $0.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.02 to a high of $0.03. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from its latest reported closing price of $0.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 43.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 6,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 3,273K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 1,713K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 733K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 723K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HBW Advisory Services holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

