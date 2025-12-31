Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Butterfly Network (BFLY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 31, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Butterfly Network is $4.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Butterfly Network is 136MM, an increase of 53.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY is 0.06%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.16% to 124,408K shares. The put/call ratio of BFLY is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 10,717K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,955K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,486K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,311K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,453K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 32.62% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,145K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,416K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.