Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Bloomin' Brands (NasdaqGS:BLMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bloomin' Brands is $7.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.02% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomin' Brands is 4,890MM, an increase of 23.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin' Brands. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.05%, an increase of 23.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 102,120K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,981K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,512K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,665K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,806K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 23.20% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,760K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 39.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,634K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 14.32% over the last quarter.

