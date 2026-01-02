Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.20% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is $19.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 21.20% from its latest reported closing price of $15.78 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.13%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.95% to 4,852K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,102K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 36.97% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 34.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 74K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 71K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 54K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

