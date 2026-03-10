Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Argan (AGX) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Argan (NYSE:AGX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Argan is $385.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $467.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of $458.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 976MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81, a decrease of 11.96% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 23.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGX is 0.20%, an increase of 25.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.14% to 13,254K shares. The put/call ratio of AGX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 599K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 599K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%.

American Century Companies holds 457K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 439K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 25.14% over the last quarter.

