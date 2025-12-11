Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is $24.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $19.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is 566MM, a decrease of 22.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.18%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 122,703K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,336K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,177K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 25.84% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,012K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares , representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 34.10% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 4,983K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 15.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,580K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares , representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 10.96% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 3,256K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

