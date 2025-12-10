Freedom Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of ABM Industries (ABM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of $44.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is 8,506MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.97, a decrease of 10.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.20%, an increase of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 78,193K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,708K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,769K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,618K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,391K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 86.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,812K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 14.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

