Freedom Broker Upgrades Realty Income (O)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Realty Income (NYSE:O) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $69.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of $62.35 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 4,335MM, a decrease of 26.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an decrease of 473 owner(s) or 24.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.18%, an increase of 41.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.05% to 875,003K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 81,234K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 60,123K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,206K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,413K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,641K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,880K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,612K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,404K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 22.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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