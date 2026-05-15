Freedom Broker Upgrades Genie Energy (GNE)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.16% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Genie Energy is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.16% from its latest reported closing price of $13.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Genie Energy is 535MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 200.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genie Energy. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 50.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNE is 0.01%, an increase of 66.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 11,411K shares. The put/call ratio of GNE is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Goldman & Co holds 881K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 860K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 503K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNE by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Sanibel Captiva Trust holds 295K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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