Freedom Broker Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics is $51.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $45.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Douglas Dynamics is 693MM, an increase of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 39.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.11%, an increase of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.83% to 21,563K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,058K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,593K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 971K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 641K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 620K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 43.56%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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