Freedom Broker Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Atara Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGS:ATRA) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is $11.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from its latest reported closing price of $9.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics is 179MM, an increase of 673.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 26.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRA is 0.01%, an increase of 83.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.06% to 2,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 700K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 442K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 314K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 81.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 43.55% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 218K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 194K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 90.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRA by 218.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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